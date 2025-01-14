ICON Public’s (ICLR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ICON Public from $249.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W lowered ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 target price (down previously from $295.00) on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

ICON Public stock traded down $13.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.12. 717,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,097. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.81. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $183.38 and a 12 month high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). ICON Public had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,672,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 861.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ICON Public by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

