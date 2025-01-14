Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 826 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1522 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

