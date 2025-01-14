Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.43%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.