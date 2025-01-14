Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 721,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,904,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,969,000 after acquiring an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 310,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period.

Shares of IMCG opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

