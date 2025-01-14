Ignite Planners LLC Buys 1,010 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average of $109.02. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $110.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

