Ignite Planners LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 293.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,462 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 228,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 303,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 200,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCHX stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
