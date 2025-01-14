Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.910-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Illumina also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.120-4.140 EPS.
Illumina Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Illumina stock opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.11. Illumina has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.88.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.
