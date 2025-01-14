ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 11.9% – Time to Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). 12,256,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 28,209,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

ImmuPharma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £13.47 million, a PE ratio of -323.50 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

