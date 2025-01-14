ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 14.6% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). 13,200,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 28,314,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.66. The firm has a market cap of £13.33 million, a PE ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
