Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Short Interest Up 1,192.9% in December

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 1,192.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ INVZW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 154,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

