Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Shares Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.14. 6,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 62,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

