Insider Buying: North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Page Howard bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,200. This represents a 1.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Page Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Richard Page Howard bought 5,000 shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $24,150.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Richard Page Howard acquired 5,000 shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $23,850.00.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. 36,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.76. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRT

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.