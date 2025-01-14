Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Sells 333,332 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $2,666,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,994,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,957,832. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of JOBY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,665,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,690,748. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.33. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

