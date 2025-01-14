Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Price Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $187.90 and last traded at $187.61. Approximately 272,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 222,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.99.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 965,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,786,000 after buying an additional 367,628 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $54,499,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,635,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 114,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,472,000 after buying an additional 96,780 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
