International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.40 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 113.96 ($1.39), with a volume of 1787781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.40).

International Public Partnerships Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,360.00 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 15.69.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

