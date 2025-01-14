Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the December 15th total of 630,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 526,790 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,283,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 288,126 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,740,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after buying an additional 269,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 243,913 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock remained flat at $20.68 on Tuesday. 705,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,901. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

