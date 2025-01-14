Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Down 44.5% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. 25,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,836. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1323 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

