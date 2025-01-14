Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the December 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PIZ stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493. The stock has a market cap of $169.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $38.91.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIZ. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 635,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 196,544 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.