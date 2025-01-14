Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX)

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 37,303 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 26% compared to the typical volume of 29,627 put options.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Price Performance

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.52. 6,044,336 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Company Profile

The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VXX was launched on Jan 19, 2018 and is issued by iPath.

