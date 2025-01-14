iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) is McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 3.5% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 841.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
ICF opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is a Ford Stock Turnaround on the Horizon?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- What PMI Data Says About the NFP Report: 3 Hidden Opportunities
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Cintas: Trade Uncertainty Creates a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.