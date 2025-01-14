iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID) Shares Acquired by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF comprises 0.7% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBID opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59.

The iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (IBID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2027. The fund will terminate in October 2027.

