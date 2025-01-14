iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 153.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 782.7% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 48,488 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3,249.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after acquiring an additional 175,606 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,570,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after acquiring an additional 91,598 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

