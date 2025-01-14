iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Tlwm

Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 823,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 8.5% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $42,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

