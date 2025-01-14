iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Trading 0.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.63. Approximately 93,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 197,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Sweden ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,159,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,628,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile

