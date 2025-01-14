iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $284.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.03 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.