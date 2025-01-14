iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Holdings Boosted by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.73.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

