iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 675,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises 6.5% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $40,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $256,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $63.35.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

