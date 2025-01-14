JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 1,298,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JD Logistics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JDLGF remained flat at $2.10 during trading on Tuesday. JD Logistics has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

JD Logistics Company Profile

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; courier; air cargo; line-haul transportation and last-mile delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as technology and consulting services.

