JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 1,298,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
JD Logistics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JDLGF remained flat at $2.10 during trading on Tuesday. JD Logistics has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.
JD Logistics Company Profile
