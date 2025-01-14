JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.35) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.28) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 446 ($5.46).

Shares of LON:JD traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 96.30 ($1.18). 11,609,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23. The company has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 963.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Long bought 31,064 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £29,821.44 ($36,492.22). 51.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

