JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.35) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.28) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 446 ($5.46).
View Our Latest Stock Report on JD
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Long bought 31,064 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £29,821.44 ($36,492.22). 51.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About JD Sports Fashion
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JD Sports Fashion
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.