Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,366 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.35. The firm has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.64.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

