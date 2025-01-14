JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

Shares of AR stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.50 and a beta of 3.37. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,460,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,231,000 after buying an additional 675,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $139,054,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,378,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,452,000 after purchasing an additional 411,549 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,943,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,061,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,342,000 after purchasing an additional 122,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

