JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Lifted by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 114,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

