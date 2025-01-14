Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 29.39%.

Karooooo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KARO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. 52,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.03.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

