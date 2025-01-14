Kieckhefer Group LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Stock Down 1.0 %
SNPS stock opened at $487.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
