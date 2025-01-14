KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Lake Street Capital

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price.

KRMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

KRMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. 28,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $179.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.45. KORU Medical Systems has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 20.7% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 804,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 137,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.