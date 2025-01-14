KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.74. KULR Technology Group shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 12,746,543 shares changing hands.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $617.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 479,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.