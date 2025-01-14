KWB Wealth Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

KWB Wealth lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,655 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,994,000 after acquiring an additional 915,823 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,000 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,213,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,995,000 after buying an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,962,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,536,000 after buying an additional 96,930 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

