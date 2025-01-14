KWB Wealth Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

KWB Wealth grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QEFA. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $904,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $70.91 and a 52-week high of $81.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

