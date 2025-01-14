Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 484.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 896.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 879.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 29.77%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.