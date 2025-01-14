Leibman Financial Services Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 2.3% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after buying an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,394 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after acquiring an additional 590,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,059 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $213.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $247.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $248.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 40.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,969 shares of company stock valued at $46,656,527 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

