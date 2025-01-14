Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the December 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Leonardo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 25,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,484. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

