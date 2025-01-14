Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the December 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Leonardo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 25,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,484. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.
About Leonardo
