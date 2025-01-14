Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CFO Michael Kaseta Sells 23,370 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Kaseta sold 23,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $275,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 401,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,673.90. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Kaseta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Kaseta sold 1,091 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $12,557.41.
Liquidia Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,753. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.
Liquidia Company Profile
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
