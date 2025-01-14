Marion Wealth Management Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $840.29 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.26 and a 1 year high of $941.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $879.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $754.88. The firm has a market cap of $359.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $825.00 to $1,065.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

