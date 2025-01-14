Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Marui Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAURY remained flat at $31.63 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 488. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.34. Marui Group has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

