Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Marui Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAURY remained flat at $31.63 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 488. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.34. Marui Group has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Marui Group Company Profile
