Massimo Calafiore Sells 10,078 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 10,078 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $169,612.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,347.82. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Massimo Calafiore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Massimo Calafiore sold 9,203 shares of Orthofix Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $157,739.42.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 0.8 %

OFIX traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $669.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.10. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OFIX shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 686,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

