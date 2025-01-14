McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 103.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,054 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

