Mendota Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 27,935.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

EPRT opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 102.61%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

