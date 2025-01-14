Mendota Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mendota Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,073,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 424,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,859,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

