Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 161.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

