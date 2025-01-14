Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Wit LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.47 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

